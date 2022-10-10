Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021.

President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

"Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council would be the right response by these members in a moment that demands accountability and healing at a time of great pain and deep disappointment," the statement said, calling for them to step down from their seats.

Earlier Monday, Martinez announced her resignation, but did not indicate she would be giving up her seat.

"I'll spend my remaining days at City Hall moving kindness, transparency and respect forward as core values of our city. This is the time to not only stand up to the things we are against, but to do the hard work of bringing about the things we are for * a city of belonging and accountability," Garcetti's statement said.

Additionally, Mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have both addressed the scandal, echoing the sentiments expressed by Garcetti and calling for the immediate resignation of all involved.

"Los Angeles must move in a new direction, and that is not possible unless the four individuals caught on that tape resign from their offices immediately," Bass said in a statement issued on Twitter.

"To move forward as a city, we must move past the politics of divide and conquer. There is no place for division and hate in Los Angeles. The challenges we face in our city affect us all — and we must unite around our shared values if we are to overcome them and achieve the common dreams we all have for our families," the statement continued.

Caruso's statement, released earlier Monday, also called for the members to step down from their positions.

"This is a heartbreaking day for our proud, diverse city. The comments reported by the LA Times were racist and deeply offensive. Now, we must united and strongly repudiate what was said. My heart goes out to Councilman Bonin and his family. Now, strong action must be taken," the statement read.

"I am calling on City Council President Nury Martinez to do the right thing and immediately resign her office. I believe councilman Kevin DeLeon should do the same, as should my friend, Councilman Gil Cedillo. I do believe that in their hearts they are better people than the vile comments we heard on that tape. But they also know they are role models and they have let our city down. Being a leader means taking full responsibility for your actions. In this important moment for our city, anything short of resignation fails that test."

Senator Alex Padilla, who previously spent time as a member of LA City Council, was among the prevalent politicians eliciting a response from the council members on Monday.

"I am appalled at the racist, dehumanizing remarks made by Los Angeles City officials and leaders that were made public yesterday. As a father, I am offended that an innocent child was a target of these remarks," his statement, released on Twitter, said. "I call on Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gil Cedillo to resign and take full responsibility.

Other local leaders and activists gathered throughout Los Angeles to call for immediate action from the members involved.