Mayor Bass tests positive for coronavirus, says she is "feeling fine"

Mayor Karen Bass has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office on Thursday.

The statement says that she tested positive during a routine test Wednesday evening and that she is "feeling fine and will continue to work remotely as she follows public health guidelines."

It also notes that the Mayor is both vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

Her scheduled events, a press lunch to announce Indonesia as the country to be celebrated at the Lotus Festival in Echo Park and a slated appearance at the LIUNA Local 300 scholarship dinner, were both canceled.