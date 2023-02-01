Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.

Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.

The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people.

The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and South Slauson Avenue. At the latter site, 25 people were housed.

Bass' office reported that people at both sites accepted housing – first in motel rooms where services and case management leading to permanent supportive housing are offered.

"Inside Safe is our strategy to bring unhoused Angelenos inside in a sustainable way," said Mayor Bass. "Yesterday, I visited the site in South Los Angeles and spoke with Angelenos who were living in tents and were happy to move into temporary housing. As we scale up our operation, we are going to be able to house more and more Angelenos, and I look forward to continuing that work."