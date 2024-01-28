Mayor Bass in Las Vegas to campaign for Biden ahead of Nevada Primary

Mayor Bass heads to Las Vegas to campaign for Biden ahead of Nevada Primary

Mayor Bass heads to Las Vegas to campaign for Biden ahead of Nevada Primary

Mayor Bass heads to Las Vegas to campaign for Biden ahead of Nevada Primary

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was in Las Vegas Sunday for a brief trip to campaign for President Joe Biden.

Bass' trip comes ahead of the upcoming Nevada Primary on February 6th, her office announced.

In a statement issued Friday, Bass said, in pertinent part, "Democracy is on the line. I'm standing with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris because they have locked arms with the people of Los Angeles to address the top challenges we are facing."

"I will do everything I can to ensure we continue moving our city and our nation forward," she added.

Bass called Nevada a "critical battleground" in the expected 2024 presidential rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Bass participated in the three-day U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., where she was among several mayors to visit the White House and meet with federal leaders, including Biden.

"I want to thank President Biden for his continued support as we work together to lift up the second largest city in the nation," Bass said at the time. "During my first year in office, the White House helped us bring thousands of unhoused Angelenos inside, protect our climate with new federal resources and provided support as we recovered from a disastrous fire that closed the 10 (Santa Monica) Freeway."

Biden is one of a dozen candidates on the ballot.