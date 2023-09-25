Mayor Bass honored with award from Congressional Black Caucus during trip to Washington, D.C.

Mayor Karen Bass is expected to return Monday after traveling to Washington D.C. to attend the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation 52nd Annual Legislative Conference.

The conference kicked off Wednesday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center under this year's theme "Securing our democracy, protecting our freedoms, and uplifting our culture." The event is billed as a gathering of "visionaries, activists and leaders who are shaping the future of African Americans and the global Black community."

Bass arrived in Washington, D.C. early Friday morning. The annual conference is widely recognized as a national premier policy forum for critical discussion, innovative solutions and a unified vision for progress and equity come to life, according to her office.

She served in Congress from 2011 to 2022 and was chair of the Congressional Black Caucus from 2019 to 2021.

Bass last traveled out of California in early August, when she spent a weekend meeting with White House senior officials.

Tom Perez, the Biden administration's director of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Neera Tanden, director of the Domestic Policy Council were among the officials Bass meet with.

The mayor also met Richard Cesar, who serves as her senior director for federal affairs and national engagement, leading the city's new office in Washington.

In May, Los Angeles was one of five cities to be selected in a historic partnership with the White House and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH). The ALL INside initiative is a first-of-its-kind initiative to address unsheltered homelessness all across the country.

As part of the program, the city of Los Angeles partners with the USICH and its 19 federal member agencies to strengthen and accelerate local efforts to move unhoused Angelenos off the streets and into homes.