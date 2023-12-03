Mayor Bass announces plans for week-long tour of Los Angeles to highlight one-year anniversary

Mayor Bass to perform criss-cross tour of LA to highlight one-year anniversary on the job

Mayor Karen Bass announced her plans to criss-cross Los Angeles ahead of the first anniversary of her inauguration on Dec. 11, highlighting work on homelessness, safety, business, climate and city services.

Bass will participate in the following events this week:

Monday:

In San Pedro, Bass will host a news conference to discuss her work to improve city services and make Metro "safer and more accessible for all," and will attend a CleanLA graduation.

In Van Nuys, Bass will visit a water reclamation plant and host a news conference to highlight her work to build a greener Los Angeles.

Tuesday:

Bass will announce a major California business moving to Los Angeles as well as a first-of-its-kind business contract financing program to support procurement opportunities with the city.

In the San Fernando Valley, Bass will host a fireside chat with business leaders.

Bass will also highlight the progress of LAX's $30 billion capital infrastructure improvement program, and connect with small business owners who are benefiting from the city's Al Fresco dining program.

Wednesday:

Bass will announce progress made toward bringing homeless Angelenos inside since December 2022, and will discuss efforts to build more housing faster.

Thursday:

In Watts, Bass will discuss public safety and attend a Community Intervention Workers graduation, after starting her day by speaking with a class of LAPD recruits.

The Mayor's Office said specific details on the time and location of some events would be provided later in the week.

"This year, we have confronted challenges before us with urgency and unity," Bass said in a statement Sunday. "Together, we brought thousands of Angelenos inside who were suffering on our streets. Together, we invested in a comprehensive safety strategy that has resulted in a recent record of police academy applications as well as expansions of community-based safety solutions.

"Together, we're attracting businesses to come to our city, building a greener Los Angeles and improving city services. When we were faced with crises -- whether it was a hurricane or a disastrous fire, we got through them together -- and together, with urgency, collaboration and innovation, we will continue to build a better future in every neighborhood, for every Angeleno. Nothing will stop Los Angeles."