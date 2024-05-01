May Day rallies and marches across Southern California support workers' rights

May Day rallies and marches are taking place across Southern California Wednesday, marking the May 1, International Worker's Day with calls to action and solidarity among the labor force.

May Day in America was born out of the 19th century fight for an 8-hour workday, as much longer shifts were common.

The organization now known as the American Federation of Labor set May 1, 1886, as the date that workers nationwide should go on strike to demand the 8-hour workday.

Workers and activists continue their fight for labor rights to this day. At a Wednesday morning May Day rally in Fontana, about 200 people gathered to bring attention to the issues that affect workers in the Inland Empire.

"Here in the IE, we have a huge boom of warehouses, they come with promises of good jobs, but these jobs often are, they aren't allowed to unionize. They are poor working conditions, so we're here on behalf of those workers," Brian Sanchez, Inland Coalition for Justice, said.

Rallies are also planned in Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights.

The Los Angeles May Day Coalition hosts Hollywood's march, themed "Solidarity is Power: The People United." The demonstration calls for better wages, housing for all, a path to citizenship, the right to strike and calls for a ceasefire in war-torn areas and an end to all wars.

It takes place at Sunset Boulevard and North Gower Street, beginning at 2 p.m. with a march following at 3 p.m. A second rally takes place at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

A demonstration at MacArthur Park is planned for 4:30 p.m., calling for "Worker Power Worldwide!" and "Don't Comply with Genocide!"

Organizers say that after gathering at the park, there will be a march to the USC campus "to support the pro-Palestinian encampment."

The ninth annual May Day Boyle Heights is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. with a rally for immigrant and worker rights at Mariachi Plaza, 1831 First St.

May Day Boyle Heights is organized by Centro CSO, whose May Day demands include legalized status for everyone who has entered the United States without authorization, protecting public education and community control over the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.