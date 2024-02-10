Watch CBS News
Maxime Raynaud scores 25, Stanford hits 19 3s in 99-68 win over USC

Maxime Raynaud scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, Stanford hit a program-record 19 3-pointers Saturday night and the Cardinal beat Southern California 99-68.

Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and made a season-high four 3s. Spencer Jones made 5 of 7 from behind the arc to finish with 15 points for Stanford (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12). Benny Gealer made four 3s and scored 14 points, both career highs, and Kanaan Carlyle added 10 points.

USC freshman Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, made 2 of 7 from the field and finished with six points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal — which he took the other way for a two-hand dunk.

Stanford scored 25 consecutive points in a span of about 6 1/2 minutes to blow the game open in the first half. Stojakovic scored 11 points and hit three of the Cardinal's seven 3s in the stretch. Isaiah Collier made 1-of-2 free throws to end USC's scoring drought of 7-plus minutes, but Stojakovic hit another from behind the arc to make it 43-18 with 5:28 left until halftime.

USC (9-15, 3-10) has lost back-to-back games, dropped eight of its last nine overall and is winless in its last seven road games. Collier, who made 4 of 8 from the field and 8 of 15 from the free-throw line, led USC with 18 points.

Stanford, which is 130-131 all time against the Trojans, shot 56% (36 of 64) the field, made 50% from 3-point range and outrebounded the Trojans 41-25.

USC returns home to play Thursday against Utah. Stanford, which had lost back-to-back games and three of its last four, visits Washington on Thursday.

