Maui, Hawaii wildfires: "Worst natural disaster in Hawaii since 1960 tsunami"

MAUI, Hawaii (CBS) -- It is a heartbreaking scene on Maui. As the sun came up Friday in Hawaii, more heartbreaking images are coming in of the devastation left behind by these deadly wildfires.

Scorched cars line the town's main street. Dozens of people have been killed in the fires and so many families have lost everything.

It's hard to believe just how much devastation this has created in such a beautiful place.

We're seeing a new video of people waiting for a Coast Guard rescue after jumping into the ocean Tuesday to escape the wildfire that roared through historic Lahaina town.

While 80% of the town was destroyed, evacuees are anxious to see whether their homes were spared.

"We do want people to get back to their home and just do what they can to assess safely because it's pretty dangerous," Gov. Josh Green said.

Drone video captures how the fast-moving flames incinerated homes, yet spared others just feet away. The burn zone stretches for about eight miles.

"So many things could've gone wrong but for us, we lost the house but we, our business is still here," Business Owner Eleanor Worth said.

Worth's home is now just a pile of ashes.

Officials say the rebuilding process will be lengthy and complicated because basic infrastructure is destroyed.

"I'm a little worried because I have a four-month-old and a two-year-old," Arlyn Campo said.

Basic needs are immediate with some residents feeling desperate.

"We need formula, diapers, ice, water, and just food," Campo said.

Relief is on the way but getting supplies to the island is a challenge.

"Our hearts are broken for people but we have to go forward," Green said. "We have to survive as a people and that's what we'll do."

Maui is under a curfew. Officials are urging people who don't live there to please stay away.

Airport officials in Maui are asking people to leave behind any toiletries they don't need.

Please consider donating to the people living in the area.