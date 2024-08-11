Matt Kemp retires with the Dodgers after signing one-day deal

Matt Kemp signed a one-day deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday so that he could officially retire as a member of the team.

The ceremony, which was dubbed "Matt Kemp Day" by the franchise, came ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He tossed out the first pitch before he was joined by his family members to make the traditional "It's time for Dodger Baseball!" announcement.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Matt Kemp looks on prior to the regular season game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

Kemp played 10 of his 15 MLB seasons with the Boys in Blue, during which he had the best years of his career. In all, he was a three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger. He's the only player to ever hit at least 200 home runs and steal 150 bases with the Dodgers.

He made his big league debut in 2006 and began roaming the Chavez Ravine outfield as a regular in 2008, where he would remain until he was traded to the San Diego Padres after the 2014 season.

Kemp bounced around teams after that point, even making a brief stop with the Dodgers again in 2018, when he was named to this third All-Star Game. He also played for the Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds.

His final big league action came with the Rockies during the shortened 2020 season.

Kemp still ranks seventh overall on the list of most home runs in Dodger history with 203.

In early 2024, the Dodgers hired Kemp for a third time, where he currently continues to work in an advisory role.

Sunday's events were the final in the Dodgers' Alumni Weekend, which also saw former player and longtime manager Dusty Baker inducted as the eighth Legend of Dodger Baseball and former owner Walter O'Malley inducted into the Dodgers' Ring of Honor.