Massive sinkhole opens up near 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The California Department of Transportation closed off lanes on Rinaldi Street near SR-118 in Porter Ranch as crews evaluate a massive sinkhole. 

According to Caltrans, motorists should avoid Rinaldi Street between Dulcet Avenue and Reseda Boulevard. Crews will close down the eastbound lanes through at least Saturday and crews evaluate and try to patch up the massive sinkhole. 

While the eastbound lanes are closed, the westbound lanes will be open to travel in both directions but officials recommend drivers find an alternate route. 

The closures may change due to the weather. 

