Massive mudslide shuts down SR-150 in Santa Paula

Caltrans crews are working to clear a 12-mile stretch of State Route-150 in Santa Paula after a massive mudslide.

The highway, also known as Ojai Road, will remain closed in both directions as crews work to clean up the debris. SR-150 is one of the major roads going in and out of the Ojai area.

Caltrans expects the removal of the mudslide to take weeks, not days, due to the volume of the slide and the damage it caused.

"The slide continues to slide onto the roadway; therefore, removing it from the bottom won't achieve much since more will fall," according to County of Ventura officials.

SkyCAL flew over the scene, which shows at least one home that appeared to escape the mudslide and crack were also seen in the roadway.