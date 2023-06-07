Massive Lincoln Heights commercial fire burns for over 90 minutes

An early morning massive commercial fire took Los Angeles City Firefighters over 90 minutes to extinguish.

The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. where it ripped through a two-story events planning business building in the 1700 block of N. Sichel Street.

The greater alarm fire threatened neighboring buildings, escalating it to a major emergency, but firefighters were able to contain it to the single 13,500-square-foot building.

It took 120 firefighters 95 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to the LAFD.

The intense fire plume emanating from the Lincoln Heights commercial fire Citizen App