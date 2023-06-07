Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive Lincoln Heights commercial fire burns for over 90 minutes

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Massive Lincoln Heights commercial fire burned for over 90 minutes
Massive Lincoln Heights commercial fire burned for over 90 minutes 01:41

An early morning massive commercial fire took Los Angeles City Firefighters over 90 minutes to extinguish.  

The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. where it ripped through a two-story events planning business building in the 1700 block of N. Sichel Street.

The greater alarm fire threatened neighboring buildings, escalating it to a major emergency, but firefighters were able to contain it to the single 13,500-square-foot building.

It took 120 firefighters 95 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to the LAFD.    

fire-plume.jpg
The intense fire plume emanating from the Lincoln Heights commercial fire Citizen App
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.