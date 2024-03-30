Massive fire rips through apartment complex in Lomita

A massive fire ripped through an apartment building in Lomita on Saturday.

Aerial view firefighters battling the massive blaze via SkyCal. KCAL News

Firefighters were dispatched to battle the fire, located at the Vista Verde Condominium complex in the 2000 bock of Palos Verdes Drive, at around 6:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. In all, they say there are around 150 units engaged with the blaze.

After burning for nearly an hour, the roof of the building appeared to have collapsed in on itself due to the raging fire.

Crews could be seen battling the large flames that were shooting forth from the roof of the building with SkyCal overhead. Huge plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building.

Firefighters were battling the fire, which they deemed a Second Alarm, from above with ladders and on portions of the roof adjacent to where the flames extended from the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

The building borders Green Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.