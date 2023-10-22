Massive fire ravages abandoned building in Harbor Gateway area

Firefighters battled a massive fire that ravaged an abandoned building in the Harbor Gateway area of South Los Angeles on Sunday.

Aerial footage of the damage dealt by the massive fire. KCAL News

Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to the scene, a large commercial building in the 400 block of W. Rosecrans Avenue, a little before 2:30 p.m.

The huge flames destroyed the interior of the building, causing the roof to collapse.

"The structure has a complete roof collapse and that roof is the primary fuel burning as the building appears to be empty," said a statement from LAFD.

Embers from the fire also blew to a nearby 50-foot trailer located several buildings down the street from the blaze.

"The trailer was fully involved and exposing another large commercial building," the LAFD statement said. "Firefighters extinguished the fire and investigated to confirm there was no extension into the structure."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.