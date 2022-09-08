Watch CBS News
Massive fire erupts outside Pomona warehouse

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A large fire burned early Thursday in a warehouse in an industrial area of Pomona.

Sky 2 first spotted the blaze at about 7 a.m. at 1395 E. Lexington Ave. Much of the fire is burning in storage containers outside the building, but the flames appeared to have spread inside the building.

The fire is sending up a large plume of smoke visible from a great distance.

Firefighters are on scene, and no injuries were immediately reported.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

