Massive fire causes severe damage to home in Koreatown

A Koreatown home was severely damaged by a large fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 950 block of S. Kenmore Avenue at around 10 a.m. after learning of the blaze at a home that was built back in 1901, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took crews just under 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, which was labeled as Greater Alarm because of the massive flames and smoke.

One of the residents of the home attempted to run back into the home to rescue their 15-year-old dog, a Maltese named "Marty McFly," but was unable to make it back inside because of the intensity of the fire.

However, when firefighters entered the home they were unable to find the dog, and learned that it had already made its way out.

The resident who attempted to run into the home was treated at the scene for a minor thermal injury and smoke exposure. He did not require hospitalization.

A firefighter was also injured during the incident, suffering a "sizable" laceration to their left hand, LAFD officials said. The firefighter received clinical care and is expected to return to work soon.

"Though the fire's cause has yet to be formally determined, the investigation is currently focused on a handful of small lithium-ion batteries on the patio, that may prove to be the origin of the fire," LAFD said.