Massive fire burning at pair of Hollywood apartment complexes; 1 person injured

Firefighters are battling a massive Major Alarm fire burning at two apartment complexes in Hollywood.

KCAL News

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was first reported at around 5:20 p.m. after they learned of "two vehicles ablaze" at the carport of the apartment building located in the 7700 block of W. Hollywood Boulevard.

The fire is said to have extended to the building from there, quickly reaching the attic of the 32-unit building.

109 LAFD firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, which was upgraded to Major Alarm status as it spread to the attic of one of the two "nearly identical side-by-side apartment buildings," firefighters said.

Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen extending from the first building to catch fire, causing a portion of the roof to collapse.

One person was found inside of the building and had to be rescued by firefighters as she is "non-ambulatory" meaning she is unable to walk.

She has been taken to a nearby hospital for undisclosed injuries, but is said to be in fair condition.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were also assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.