Man hospitalized after massive brawl breaks out in Westchester bowling alley

LAPD: Man hospitalized after being jumped by approximately 20 people at bowling alley

LAPD: Man hospitalized after being jumped by approximately 20 people at bowling alley

LAPD: Man hospitalized after being jumped by approximately 20 people at bowling alley

A 30-year-old man was sent to the hospital after 20 people jumped one person in a Westchester bowling alley.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the massive brawl broke out at about 10:45 p.m. inside the Bowlero bowling alley in the 8700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

As soon as LAPD arrived all of the 20 suspects scattered and police have yet to make any arrests. Paramedics rushed the victim, who was conscious and breathing, to the hospital. He suffered multiple lacerations.

The bowling alley has been closed at this time.