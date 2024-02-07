Massive blaze rips through commercial building in Carson

A massive fire ripped through a commercial building in Carson on Wednesday and investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

The fire was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. at a building in the 100 block of Selandia Lane, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

With SkyCal overhead, large plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen shooting forth from the collapsed roof of the building as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground.

The building is believed to house a company that manufactures electronics and appliances.

Crews were able to gain the upper hand on the fire before launching an investigation into what caused the fire.