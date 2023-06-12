Marina del Rey Film Festival features local filmmakers, LA landscapes

Watch CBS News
The Marina del Rey Film Festival featured many movies Sunday, including a short film by KCAL's own Journalist Danielle Radin. "Just Ghost Me" is based on Radin's personal reflections on dating in Los Angeles. 

"It was quite a unique experience to go from reporting on local current events in Los Angeles to making a film featuring all the unique parts of the city," said Radin, who is co-writer, co-producer, and acts in the piece. 

Produced by Water Island Productions and edited and directed by Jeff Mizushima, shooting locations in the film included Dodgers Stadium, Hermosa Beach, Rodeo Drive, the 405 Freeway, and Pasadena. 

"Being from such a diverse city landscape, Los Angeles was almost another character as well," said Mizushima. 

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded in 2012 by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene and has since featured hundreds of independent films. 

