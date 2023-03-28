Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion to headline LA Pride in the Park

Getty Images

Pop superstars Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion will headline LA Pride in the Park in June, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Megan Thee Stallion will perform June 9 and Carey on June 10 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, just north of Chinatown between the Harbor (110) Freeway and the Los Angeles River.

The 54-year-old Carey is one of the best-selling pop artists of all time, and is noted for her extraordinary vocal range and hits such as "Emotions," "Hero" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023," Carey said. "I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands. Let's come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride."

The 28-year-old Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, gained fame through freestyling videos shared on Instagram. Her song "Savage" went viral on TikTok and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2020, while her provocative collaboration with Cardi B on "WAP" garnered her more attention.

"I can't wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community," Megan Thee Stallion said. "This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I'm honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance."

The multi-stage event will expand to a two-day concert this year, according to Christopher Street West Association, the nonprofit that has produced the LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years.

"Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect artists to headline LA Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days," said Gerald Garth, board president of LA Pride. "These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year's LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience."

General and VIP single-day ($69) and weekend tickets are available at lapride.org, priced from $69 to $549.