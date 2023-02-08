Mar Vista fire: 2 adults, cat found dead in house

Two people and a cat were found dead in a house after a fire in Mar Vista early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a 1,096-square-foot residence on the 3500 block of South May Street at 2:22 a.m. that was fully engulfed in flames, a department spokesman said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 22 minutes, and during a search of the property afterward, they found a man, woman and cat, all deceased. Officials said the man and woman were between 60 and 70 years old

The fire may have started in the kitchen, according to the L.A. Fire Dept., then burned into the living room.

No other injuries or damages were reported.

"From our firefighters that were on scene, that were inside the building and up on top of the roof, that no smoke alarms were heard or were they seen inside," said LAFD Captain Cody Weireter. "Not to determine the cause or the extent of how these two folks passed away, but with that, this is so vitally important to stress that smoke alarms save lives."

The cause of the fire was under investigation. May Street was closed between Palms Blvd. and Marco Place during the investigation.

The mayor's crisis response team also responded to the scene.