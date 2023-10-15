Man's body found on 170 Freeway off-ramp in North Hollywood

The body of a man was found Saturday evening on a freeway off-ramp in North Hollywood.

Someone reported the death to the California Highway Patrol at 6:43 p.m., Officer Stephen Brandt said. The deceased man was found on the Roscoe Boulevard off-ramp of the 170 Freeway.

The death was not the result of a crash, he said.

The medical examiner's office was summoned to the scene to collect the body and determine when and how the man died.

A SigAlert was issued at 7:27 p.m. temporarily shutting down the Roscoe off-ramp.