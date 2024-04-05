Mann leads 8 Clippers in double figures in 131-102 rout of Jazz. Utah loses its 11th in a row

Terance Mann scored 19 points to lead eight players in double figures and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Utah 131-102 on Friday night, sending the Jazz to their 11th consecutive loss.

Kawhi Leonard sat out his third straight game with a sore right knee for the Clippers, but they never needed their superstar.

James Harden had his third triple-double of the season with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Ivica Zubac had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Paul George added 14 points as the Clippers swept a back-to-back, after beating Denver 102-100 on Thursday.

"We took care of business, we didn't play around," George said. "We just had force from the start of the game. We did a great job of just staying focused."

It was the Clippers' first time with eight players in double figures since May 16, 2021, at Oklahoma City.

Talen Horton-Tucker led Utah with 17 points off the bench. Omer Yurtseven, who started for the injured Walker Kessler, had 12 points and seven rebounds. Utah's bench outscored the starters, 63-39.

The Clippers ran away from the opening tip. They had leads of 17-2, 26-7 and 36-11 on their way to a 41-16 lead after the first quarter in which they shot 74% from the field. Norman Powell hit his 150th 3-pointer off the bench to set a Clippers franchise record. He finished with 18 points.

"Just challenged our guys to have the right approach to start the game," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "That's what we talked about, validating our win from last night."

Harden played with the reserves in the second quarter. He made one of their six 3-pointers on the way to a 75-42 halftime lead.

The Jazz outscored the Clippers 37-28 in the third, but they never got closer than 20 points. Powell closed the period with a 3-pointer, sending the Clippers into the fourth leading 103-79.

"Our defense has been holding us up," Lue said.

Both teams went mostly with their reserves in the fourth as the building emptied out.

Utah has lost 14 of 15 while starting three rookies. The teams meet for the final time this season next week.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visits Golden State on Sunday night

Clippers: Hosts Cleveland on Sunday.