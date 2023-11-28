Manhattan Beach Police Warns of Phone Scam

Just as the holiday season kicks into high gear, The Manhattan Beach Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam asking for fake donations.

The department says the scammers are posing as law enforcement by impersonating the Manhattan Beach Police Department Officers Association and asking for donations.

The public warning coincides with Giving Tuesday, a global movement highlighting the need to donate to charities during the holiday season.

Manhattan Beach Police say their officers would never make unsolicited calls demanding money or personal information over the phone.

The department urges people to protect themselves by verifying caller information if someone claiming to be law enforcement calls unexpectedly. Here are some steps you can take to stay safe:

People should ask for their name, a badge number, and the reason for the call. Be careful with personal information and avoid giving it over the phone unless you are sure the person on the other line is legitimate. If you receive a suspicious call be sure to report it to the police immediately. Don't keep it to yourself. If you receive a suspicious call, share the scam with family and friends to raise awareness.

If you live in Manhattan Beach and receive one of these questionable calls, give the department call at (310) 802-5140.