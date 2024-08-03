Mandatory evacuations, I-215 Freeway partially shut down due to brush fire in Riverside County

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered and a stretch of the I-215 Freeway in Riverside County has been shut down due to a large brush fire Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Murrieta Police Department issued the evacuations at 2:20 p.m. following the closure of the I-215 Freeway in some areas. Just a day earlier, the city faced another wildfire which led to the evacuation of local residents.

On Saturday, police told anyone in the area of the fire to leave immediately, posting a map showing where flames are burning.

"If you are in the immediate area of the active brush fire, you are urged to evacuate IMMEDIATELY!" the department said in a post to X. "Structure fires reported along Whitewood."

⚠ FIRE EVACUATIONS ⚠

If you are in the immediate area of the active brush fire, you are urged to evacuate IMMEDIATELY! Structure fires reported along Whitewood. Follow our social media (FB/IG/X) for updates🚨 pic.twitter.com/Qy9yWn2C7u — Murrieta Police Department (@MurrietaPD) August 3, 2024

Just a little earlier, police warned about the partial freeway shutdown.

"Due to the active fire in Murrieta, the I-215 Freeway has been CLOSED NB at Los Alamos Rd & southbound at Clinton Keith Rd. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes," police said just after 2 p.m. "Do NOT block intersections due to incoming emergency response personnel."

While no acreage has been given so far, Murrieta police have described it as a "large brush fire."

Police also warned of heavy traffic along some of the I-215 due to the freeway's closure.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

⚠ FREEWAY CLOSURE - Live View ⚠

Interstate 215 is experiencing heavy traffic due to a complete closure due to the active fire in the area of the freeway and Loas Alamos Rd. Please avoid the area & take alternate routes. 🚨 @MurrietaFire @CityOfMurrieta @CALFIRERRU pic.twitter.com/HjfxGkR7HM — Murrieta Police Department (@MurrietaPD) August 3, 2024