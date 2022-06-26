Man wounded in shooting drives into parking lot of Ralphs where he collapses, later dies
The hunt was on for a suspect in a deadly shooting.
Police say a man in a black Mercedes drove into the parking lot of Ralphs in Topanga Canyon and Ventura Boulevard Saturday night.
When he got out of the car, he collapsed right outside the store entrance.
Before he collapsed, a witness said the victim yelled, "Help! Help! I've been shot. Call 9-1-1. Call 9-1-1-." That's when the witness ran into the Ralphs and reported this to security who called police.
Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he died. Police say the victim was about 35 to 40 years old.
So far, police have not released a description of the shooter.
