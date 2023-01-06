Man wounded in possible gang-related shooting in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in South Los Angeles.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred a little before 5:30 p.. in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four blocks from Century Boulevard.
Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was gang-related, as they believe an unknown number of gang members fled from the area in a vehicle following the incident.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound. His condition was not immediately known.
Police did not offer additional information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
