Man wounded in possible gang-related shooting in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in South Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred a little before 5:30 p.. in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four blocks from Century Boulevard.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was gang-related, as they believe an unknown number of gang members fled from the area in a vehicle following the incident.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound. His condition was not immediately known.

Police did not offer additional information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.