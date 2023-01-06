Watch CBS News
Man wounded in possible gang-related shooting in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in South Los Angeles. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred a little before 5:30 p.. in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four blocks from Century Boulevard. 

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was gang-related, as they believe an unknown number of gang members fled from the area in a vehicle following the incident. 

The victim, a man in his 20s, was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound. His condition was not immediately known. 

Police did not offer additional information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

