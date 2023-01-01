Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wounded following shooting in Downtown Los Angeles; suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Olga Ospina's New Year's Eve Weather Forecast (Dec. 31)
Olga Ospina's New Year's Eve Weather Forecast (Dec. 31) 03:19

A man was wounded following a shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening. 

The scene unfolded a little after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Spring Street, when a shooting was reported to Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers dispatched to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to have been in stable condition. 

The victim, a man between 20-and-30-years-old, told police that he was standing at the intersection when a man in his early-30s approached him and fired two shots before running from the scene on foot. 

There was no further information available. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 10:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.