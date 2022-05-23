Man wounded after being shot while driving; crashes into oncoming vehicles

Dozens of officers responded to the scene of a car crash in Los Angeles Sunday evening, after a fellow officer conducted a call for help after hearing shots fired.

CBSLA

When they arrived on the scene, they found a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Florence and Figueroa Streets.

Officers learned that the shots fired were targeted towards the driver of one of the vehicles involved, who sustained a gunshot wound to the arm before crashing into the oncoming vehicles.

The victim, in his 20s, was said to be conscious and breathing as he received treatment at the scene.

There was no suspect information available.

There was no known motive in the shooting.