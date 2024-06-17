Man wounded after being shot by police in Riverside County

A grand theft suspect was shot and wounded by police in the Desert Hot Springs area of Riverside County over the weekend.

It happened at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, when Desert Hot Springs Police Department officers say that they spotted a car that they believed to be connected to a previous kidnaping near Indian Canyon and 20th Avenue, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, who are assisting with the investigation.

They tried to pull the driver over, but he failed to stop, initiating a pursuit with the officers.

The suspect, since identified as 50-year-old Jason Gieling, "led two police officers on a pursuit into the open desert," the statement said. He then allegedly got out of the car with a gun in hand.

At this point, officers opened fire and struck Gieling. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was said to still be recovering from injuries that they do not believe are life-threatening.

Investigators have not yet disclosed if Gieling also fired shots.

No other injuries were reported.