Man with machete fatally shot by deputies in Florence-Firestone neighborhood

A man authorities say was armed with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning in the Florence-Firestone area.

The shooting happened at about 6:55 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue after deputies responded to the neighborhood to check out reports of a man with a knife.

At the scene, they found a man with a machete, according to the sheriff's department. The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

Service on the nearby Metro A Line, formerly known as the Blue Line, was interrupted between the Florence Station and the 103rd Street/Watts Towers Station. Buses are being requested to transport rail passengers, but commuters who haven't yet gotten on the train should consider Line 55 for alternate service, according to Metro.

A LINE UPDATE: Southbound trains now turn back at Firestone. Northbound trains turn back at 103rd St/Watts Towers. Consider Line 55 for alternate service. pic.twitter.com/SENThCZVaz — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) August 31, 2022