Man with Airsoft gun arrested in SWAT standoff in Long Beach

Long Beach police surrounded a business in the city's East Village area for about three hours after a report of a man seen inside with a gun on Monday.

Officers responded at 9:21 p.m. Monday to a business in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue and evacuated employees and customers from the business, according to the Long Beach Police Dept. The officers then took up positions around the business.

"Officers attempted to call out the suspect, but he refused to exit the establishment," the department said in a statement. "SWAT resources responded to the scene and the suspect surrendered without incident."

The surrender occurred at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, she said. The man was booked for suspicion of trespassing and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Police said an Airsoft gun was recovered.