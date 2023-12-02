Man, two juveniles arrested for stealing NOS from victims at gunpoint in Chino Hills

Three suspects were arrested after holding two people at gunpoint and stealing a pair of nitrous oxide tanks in Chino Hills last weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 26 after the victims purchased two 20 pound NOS tanks from JZ Motorsport in La Puente. They left the store, but were followed by the three suspects in a black 2006 Acura until they arrived at their location in the 15100 block of Fairfield Rancho Road in Chino Hills, according to a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Upon exiting their vehicle and removing the tanks, which were both placed inside of a black duffle bag, two of the suspects, both juveniles, approached the victims and pointed a pistol at them.

"The male victim struggled with the 15-year-old male suspect and the suspect dropped the pistol," the SBSD statement said. "The female victim, attempting to fend off the attackers, tried to pick up the pistol."

However, the 17-year-old male suspect was able to grab the firearm before her and again held them at gunpoint while taking off with the NOS tanks.

On Thursday, investigators looking into the incident were notified that Los Angels County Sheriff's Department deputies had stopped the Acura in La Puente, which had a male suspect and the two juvenile suspects inside.

El Monte man Brian Avila, 24, and the two teenage suspects were taken into custody and investigators located one of the two NOS tanks and an un-registered handgun inside of the car.

Avila's vehicle was towed as evidence. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center, while the two juveniles were transported to San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with further information on the incident is urged to contact detectives at (909) 364-2000.