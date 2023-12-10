Man accused of anti-Semitic hate speech during robbery attempt in Beverly Hills

Police said a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and the commission of a hate crime in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills police said the incident unfolded just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Rexford Avenue and North Santa Monica Boulevard.

It was there that the officers responded and located an elderly victim with a laceration to his head after being struck by a belt. According to police, the victim was with his spouse when the suspect made anti-Semitic statements. The victim was treated at the scene.

Though the suspect fled the scene, police located an individual matching the suspect description. That individual was quickly apprehended.

"Our officers quickly apprehended the suspect and he is in custody," said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. "This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated."

Police identified the suspect was Jarris Jay Silagi of Los Angeles. Silagi was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime, elder abuse, and attempted robbery.

He was being held on $100,000 bail, with an initial court date set for Tuesday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reposted Nissel's message with one of her own, writing: "The individual responsible for this vile act is in custody and must be held fully accountable to the law. The City of Los Angeles will continue to work with our partners throughout the region to actively combat antisemitism."