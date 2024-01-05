Man suffers severe burns during fire at apartment building in downtown LA
A man suffered severe burn injuries during a fire at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.
The blaze broke out just after 5:30 a.m. on the third floor of a building in the 500 block of E. Seventh Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flame in a little over 15 minutes, a statement from the department said.
They say that the victim, a 69-year-old man, sustained severe second degree burn injuries to 30% of his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There were no other injuries reported.
Firefighters are working to determine what sparked the fire.
