Man suffers severe burns during fire at apartment building in downtown LA

Man severely burned in apartment fire in downtown LA

Man severely burned in apartment fire in downtown LA

Man severely burned in apartment fire in downtown LA

A man suffered severe burn injuries during a fire at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

The blaze broke out just after 5:30 a.m. on the third floor of a building in the 500 block of E. Seventh Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flame in a little over 15 minutes, a statement from the department said.

They say that the victim, a 69-year-old man, sustained severe second degree burn injuries to 30% of his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported.

Firefighters are working to determine what sparked the fire.