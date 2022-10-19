Man stabs woman in Mid Wilshire area; victim in stable condition

A man is in custody Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles.

The stabbing took place at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Eric Herrera, 23, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, the LAPD reported.

The woman, in her 40s, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.