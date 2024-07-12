Man stabbed to death in Westmont

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in the unincorporated area of Westmont on Friday.

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the 11200 block of Normandie Avenue, close to the Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to the scene to find one person suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by investigators.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

No description of the suspect has yet been provided.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.