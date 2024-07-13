Man stabbed to death in South LA's Westmont neighborhood

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call about a person down in the 11200 block of Normandie Avenue at about 4:16 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be around 30 to 35 years old suffering from stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released by the sheriff's department as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to reach the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.