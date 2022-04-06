Man stabbed to death in South LA
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing death in South Los Angeles.
The incident happened on Tuesday at about 6:44 p.m. on the 8600 block of Maie Avenue. Large pools of blood were soaking into a large car cover.
The adult man died at a local hospital.
Deputies encourage anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Department at (323) 890- 5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or on their website here.
