Man stabbed to death in South LA

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing death in South Los Angeles. 

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 6:44 p.m. on the 8600 block of Maie Avenue. Large pools of blood were soaking into a large car cover. 

The adult man died at a local hospital.

Deputies encourage anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Department at (323) 890- 5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or on their website here.

