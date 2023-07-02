Man stabbed to death in Rosemead; police arrest roommate

A man was stabbed to death today in Rosemead and his roommate was detained.

The attack occurred about 8:55 a.m. in the 4100 block of Walnut Grove Avenue, a few blocks west of Rosemead Avenue and north of Interstate 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Arriving deputies found the man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body, sheriff's officials said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man who lived with the victim was detained for further questioning, officials said. The investigation was ongoing with no additional information available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information to call them at (323) 890-5500.