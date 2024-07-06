Man stabbed to death and another wounded in Fullerton

Police found a man stabbed to death and another left wounded in Fullerton Wednesday, authorities said.

The two men, both 20, were lying in the street and had sustained significant stabbing injuries when officers found them upon responding to the 2400 block of West Valencia Street at about 6:13 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress, according to police.

Officer performed life-saving measures on both men and they were rushed to medical treatment. One of them died at a nearby hospital, police said, while the other man was expected to survive.

The suspect remains at large, police said.

Homicide detectives believe the stabbing may be gang-related based on an initial investigation.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fullerton Police Department Detective L. Ramirez at 714-738- 5334. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit p3tips.com/913.