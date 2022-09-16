Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death in Bell Gardens

By CBSLA Staff

Man found fatally stabbed in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating the murder of a man in Bell Gardens Friday.

The man was found with stab wounds to his torso at about 11 p.m. in the 6400 block of Colmar Avenue, at Gage Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man's name has not been released. At the scene, two alleys were blocked off with crime scene tape.

No suspect or suspect vehicle information was released, and no further information was being released at this time.

