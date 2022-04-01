Man shot to death on Silver Lake street
A man was shot and killed on a street in Silver Lake early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred a little after 4:30 a.m. in the area of Allesandro Street and Glendale Boulevard.
The victim, a 38-year-old man, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. He was not immediately identified.
The shooting appeared to have taken place near a sidewalk homeless encampment. No arrests have been made. There was no word on a motive and no suspect information was released.
It's unclear if the incident was captured on security video.
