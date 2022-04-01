Watch CBS News

Man shot to death on Silver Lake street

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man shot to death on Silver Lake street 00:22

A man was shot and killed on a street in Silver Lake early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred a little after 4:30 a.m. in the area of Allesandro Street and Glendale Boulevard. 

The victim, a 38-year-old man, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. He was not immediately identified.

The shooting appeared to have taken place near a sidewalk homeless encampment. No arrests have been made. There was no word on a motive and no suspect information was released.

It's unclear if the incident was captured on security video. 

First published on April 1, 2022 / 6:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.