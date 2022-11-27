Watch CBS News
Man shot to death on popular hiking trail in Whittier

An investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was shot to death on a popular hiking trail. 

The shooting unfolded on the Greenway Hiking Trail located at E. Lorene Street and Carly Avenue just after midnight. 

First responders located the victim and attempted to administer CPR and other first aid procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene. 

Multiple people had been on the scene during the incident. Authorities said four people have been detained as part of the investigation. 

The hiking trail was currently closed due to the investigation. 

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

November 27, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

