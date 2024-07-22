Man shot to death near Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet

A man was fatally shot near the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet over the weekend and one person was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 13900 block of Mica Street, according to the Whittier Police Department, which serves the Santa Fe Springs area.

Investigators say it all started with a large fight that broke out in the area, which quickly escalated into a shooting.

They arrived to find a man, identified as 28-year-old Hesperia man Christopher Ortiz, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Ortiz was allegedly armed with a firearm and shot at a group of people who left the scene.

"Armed swap meet security guards responded and confronted the armed suspect," police said.

One man was also arrested at the scene "for his role in the assault," they noted.

As their investigation continues, officers say that they believe the incident was gang-related.

No further information was provided.