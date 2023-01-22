Watch CBS News
Man shot to death in Norwalk

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.

"Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim, a male adult, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso," Camacho said.

The man was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said. His name was not released.

Detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation and did not release additional details.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 7:21 PM

