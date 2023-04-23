Watch CBS News
Man shot to death in East LA, suspect at large

A man was shot and killed Sunday in East Los Angeles and the killer was at large, authorities said.

The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Keenan Avenue, south of the 60 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies had no description of the shooter, and the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500.

