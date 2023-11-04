Man shot to death in Compton

A man was shot to death Saturday in Compton.

The shooting was reported at 1:50 P.M. in the 12800 block of South Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, the officials said.

Additional information about the victim and suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477