Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot to death in Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was shot to death Saturday in Compton.

The shooting was reported at 1:50 P.M. in the 12800 block of South Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, the officials said.

Additional information about the victim and suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 5:50 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.