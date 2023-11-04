Man shot to death in Compton
A man was shot to death Saturday in Compton.
The shooting was reported at 1:50 P.M. in the 12800 block of South Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, the officials said.
Additional information about the victim and suspects was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.